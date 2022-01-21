Hold up … are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik back together? A source exclusively told In Touch the pair are “rebuilding their relationship” following his altercation with the model’s mom, Yolanda.

“They’ve been spending time together away from prying eyes. They’ll go for walks or have lunch in Pennsylvania,” the insider divulged. “Just simple things, really.”

In October 2021, TMZ reported the One Direction alum “struck” Yolanda. Following the allegations, Zayn released a statement to the outlet strongly denying the claims.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details,” he said, referring to his and Gigi’s daughter, Khai, 16 months. “I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

He further elaborated via Twitter, “As you know, I am a private person, and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up,” he wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

A separate source told In Touch Zayn and Yolanda clashed “on every level,” the insider revealed. “He is fed up with her interfering in his life, trying to take over and driving a wedge between himself and Gigi.”

As for Yolanda, she “doesn’t trust Zayn. She was willing to give him a second chance after he and Gigi split up the first time, but as time has gone by, she has seen through the cracks,” the source continued. “She thinks he’s bad news, isn’t working hard enough to deal with his issues and that Gigi deserves better.”

Zayn and Gigi split in June 2016 but reconciled days later. The duo broke up once more in March 2018 and reunited after a month apart. Then, in January 2019, the couple called it quits again. The on-and-off pair gave their love another shot by January 2020 and announced the arrival of their first child together in September 2020. Their most recent uncoupling occurred in October 2021.