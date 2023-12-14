New couple alert? Drake and Camila Cabello have been photographed looking cozy while hanging out in Turks and Caicos. Fans want to know if the pair are dating or if a musical collaboration is in the works.

Are Drake and Camila Cabello Dating?

The Toronto native and the Miami resident appeared in photos seemingly on vacation together in Turks and Caicos in a video posted by Deuxmoi on December 13. Camila sat on a wooden railing wearing a black one-piece swimsuit as Drake stood in front of her, ​seemingly hanging on to her every word during a conversation.

Camila was all smiles and animated, and the person who submitted the video wrote, “I would say dating,” about their status, adding, “She was with a friend and he was only paying Camila attention.” The duo were definitely out of the way of the islands’ luxury hotspots, spending time at the outdoor dive bar Noah’s Ark Beach Club.

The website Pop Crave later posted a video to X from a different angle showing their conversation, where Drake was grinning from ear to ear. The pair also took jet skis out for a ride in another photo shared in the same post, wearing the same clothes they had on at the bar.

Are Drake and Camila Cabello Working on a Music Collaboration?

It’s unknown at this time if the pair have a song in the works. Camila has proven she’s up for dating her duet partners, as her collaboration with Shawn Mendes — 2018’s “Señorita”– led to a two-year romance.

Who Has Camila Cabello Dated?

Her most famous relationship was with Shawn, as after their November 2021 breakup, the pair were later spotted kissing at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2023 and attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour stop at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey the following month. Since then, Camila hasn’t been linked to any new beaus.

Prior to Shawn, Camila dated British life coach Matthew Hussey for more than a year between 2018 and 2019, breaking up shortly before she started seeing the “Stiches” singer.

Who Has Drake Dated?

While Drake has been linked to such high-profile women as Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber, his only enduring romance was with Rihanna.

The pair were first reported to be an item in 2009 after being spotted together on a date at New York City’s Lucky Strike bowling alley, an evening he later rapped about in his 2010 song “Fireworks.”

The pair went on to collaborate on several songs while occasionally being photographed on cozy outings. However, Drake told Ellen DeGeneres in 2013, “Yeah, great girl. We had our moment. Always support and have love for her.”

The pair collaborated on her 2016 smash “Work” and Drake joined Rihanna onstage in several sizzling concert appearances. The Degrassi alum performed the ultimate romantic gesture when presenting RiRi with the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs in August, gushing, “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old. She’s one of my best friends in the world. She’s a living breathing legend in our industry.”

In the months that followed the pair got matching shark tattoos and showed off PDA in several outings, but Rihanna told Vogue in 2018 that the formerly close pair no longer spoke and didn’t have a friendship.

The last woman Drake was publicly linked to model Johanna Leia in the summer of 2021. They had a date on the field at Dodgers Stadium and the Toronto Raptors’ No. 1 fan was reportedly mentoring her son, Amari Bailey, who was a UCLA basketball 2022 recruit.