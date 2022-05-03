Certified millionaire. Rapper Drake has been working in the entertainment industry long before he became a household name with his popular music. Over the years, the “Nice For What” hitmaker has garnered an impressive net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Acting Career

Drake – whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham – first made a name for himself while starring on the Canadian teen drama, Degrassi: The Next Generation. The actor, 35, was among the show’s original cast. He appeared on the fan-favorite drama as series regular Jimmy Brooks from 2001 until 2008.

Rap Debut

After leaving Degrassi: The Next Generation, Drake focused his attention on his budding music career. He released his debut studio album, Thank Me Later, in 2010. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and sold 447,000 copies in the United States during its first week.

Following the success of Thank Me Later, Drake continued to release chart topping albums. His other albums include Take Care (2011), Nothing Was the Same (2013), Views (2016), Scorpion (2018) and Certified Lover Boy (2021).

In addition to releasing six studio albums, the rapper has headlined six solo tours to promote his music. He also coheadlined four tours throughout his impressive music career. Drake has hit the road with Young Money, Lil Wayne, Future and Migos on the joint tour ventures.

Drake’s music has seen success on the charts, as well as has been critically acclaimed. He has been nominated for 47 Grammy Awards and has taken four home for Best Rap Album in 2013, Best Rap/Sung Performance in 2017 and best rap song Best Rap Song in both 2017 and 2019.

Return to Acting

While Drake hasn’t done much acting since his days on Degrassi: Next Generation, he has showed off his comedy skills as the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2014 and 2016. He has also appeared as himself in the documentaries 6ix Rising (2017), The Carter Effect (2017) and Remember Me, Toronto (2019).

Behind the camera, Drake has served as a producer on HBO’s drama Euphoria and Netflix’s crime drama Top Boy.

Fatherhood

While Drake regularly opens up about his life through his music, the “God’s Plan” rapper previously shocked fans when he shared the first photo of his son, Adonis, in March 2020. The proud dad dropped the photos more than two years after the adorable child was born on October 11, 2017.

Drake initially kept Adonis – whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux – a secret. However, he opened up about his son after Pusha T rapped Drake was “hiding a child” in the song “The Story of Adidon” in May 2018.

The Canadian-born musician confirmed he had a son the following month and shed light about being a father in his 2018 track “Emotionless,” with the verses: “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world. I was hidin’ the world from my kid.”