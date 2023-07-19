Revenge body? Camila Cabello, who split with Shawn Mendes (again) in June, is flaunting her thinner figure these days. “She’s not calling it her revenge body — she says it was just a coincidence — but after her second breakup with Shawn, she upped her workout routines and changed her diet,”a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“She avoided meat and fried food and stuck to fruits and veggies, and it paid off.” Of course, the 26-year-old “My Oh My” singer is comfortable with her curves at any size. “For her, it’s all about self-worth.”