Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage has been in the headlines lately thanks to her absence from the presidential campaign, at his court appearances and in public life in general. It’s left many wondering if they’re still together.

Are Donald Trump and Melania Still Married?

Rumors that Donald and Melania are divorcing or have divorced have been flying for years now. Lately though, Melania’s conspicuous lack of appearances with Donald has added extra fuel to the firestorm of speculation about their marital status. It has become such a thing that during Donald’s visit to Iowa in September 2023, a banner reading “Where’s Melania?” was flown over the football stadium where he was attending a game.

Neither Donald nor Melania has officially addressed the status of their marriage. However, during a Meet the Press interview in September 2023, Donald said the public would see Melania “pretty soon.” “Yes. Soon?” he said. “Yeah, pretty soon. When it’s appropriate, but pretty soon. She’s a private person, a great person, a very confident person and she loves our country very much. And honestly, I like to keep her away from it. It’s so nasty and so mean.”

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Are Donald Trump and Melania Still Together?

Donald and Melania married in January 2005 and, by all accounts (or lack of accounts to the contrary), have been married ever since. Melania is his third wife. As recently as October 7, 2023, Donald referred to Melania as his wife — and a “wonderful” one at that. During a campaign rally he spoke about the advice she gives him.

“You know my wife,” he said during a campaign rally. “I have a wonderful wife, the great first lady, who’s very popular. She says, ‘Darling, I don’t like when you do the weightlifting thing or even the swimming thing because it doesn’t look presidential. I said, ‘let me tell you it’s much easier to look presidential than it is to do the schtick that I have to do at these places.’ And she doesn’t like when I dance a little bit going off.”

Is Melania Trump Supporting Donald During His Trials?

It’s hard to know how much support Melania is giving Donald as he faces a plethora of criminal charges. She didn’t make an appearance during his arraignment hearings for the felonies of which he’s been accused, neither has she shown her face so far at the $250 million civil fraud trial in New York in which Donald’s facing charges for inflating the value of his assets in order to gain business advantages.

Of course, just because she he isn’t there by his side physically doesn’t mean she’s not providing emotional support behind the scenes. But could she be supportive during another upcoming trial Donald’s facing for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels “hush money” after their alleged affair? While Melania has stood by Donald despite numerous allegations of infidelity and sexual misconduct over the years, there’s speculation the Stormy case may be the tipping point that prompts Melania to walk.

James Devaney/GC Images

Do Melania and Donald Trump Have a Prenup?

Yes, by all accounts, Melania and Donald put a prenup in place when they married. However, there have been reports over the years that Melania has renegotiated it to protect her and Barron. In the book, “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump,” Mary Jordan claims that’s why Melania delayed her move to D.C. after Donald was elected president. “She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump’s oldest three children,” Jordan wrote of Melania and the couple’s only son, Barron Trump.

An insider told Page Six, “Over the last year, Melania and her team have been quietly negotiating a new ‘postnup’ agreement between herself and Donald Trump.” The source said the renegotiation isn’t because she’s necessarily preparing to divorce Donald. But, given all the legal bills and charges, she wants to make sure she and Barron fare well financially, no matter what happens next.