Donald Trump’s late first wife, Ivana Trump (née Zelníčková), acquired a massive net worth prior to her death in July 2022. As a former businesswoman, athlete and fashion model, Ivana amassed $100 million before she died, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She and her second husband shared three children: Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr.

Ivana Trump Worked in Multiple Industries

Although she was well-known for her previous high-profile marriage to Donald, Ivana was already an established woman in several industries. Throughout her adolescence, the Czech-American athlete had a knack for skiing.

After that, Ivana worked in the modeling industry in Canada and the United States.

Upon marrying Donald, Ivana worked in major roles in the Trump Organization, including as a senior executive. She reportedly led the design team of Trump Tower in New York City. Ivana also worked as the president of the Trump Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, later acquiring the position of manager of New York’s infamous Plaza Hotel.

After her divorce from her ex-husband was finalized in 1992, Ivana created various fashion lines, beauty products and jewelry, which were seen on television shopping channels such as the Home Shopping Network and QVC London. Not only that, but Ivana also introduced the House of Ivana fashion and fragrance company in 1995.

John Barrett/Shutterstock

Ivana Trump Was Married 4 Times

Before she met Donald, Ivana married her friend Alfred Winklmayr in 1972 order for her to acquire Austrian citizenship. The two divorced the following year.

Three years after divorcing Donald, Ivana was married to Italian entrepreneur Riccardo Mazzucchelli from 1995 to 1997.

The late fashion designer didn’t marry again until 2008 to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, whom she divorced one year later.

Ivana Trump Died in July 2022

On July 14, 2022, Ivana was found dead in her Manhattan apartment, In Touch confirmed. A New York Police Department spokesperson told In Touch that officers responded at 12:40 p.m. to a 911 call at her home on the Upper East Side.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 73-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive,” the spokesperson said at the time. “EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. There does not appear to be any criminality. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.”

Shortly after news of her death broke, Ivana’s three children released a statement to In Touch.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” the statement read. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Donald also released his own statement via Truth Social.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In peace, Ivana!”