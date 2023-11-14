Alina Habba made headlines when Donald Trump hired her in September 2021 in a lawsuit against his niece Mary Trump and The New York Times for damages after the newspaper revealed his tax returns. Now that she’s in the spotlight while defending the former president in his $250 million real estate fraud civil trial, people are likely wondering what Habba’s net worth is.

What Is Alina Habba’s Net Worth?

Habba has an estimated net worth of $1 million, according to multiple reports.

How Does Alina Habba Make Money?

The New Jersey native currently works as a lawyer and serves as the managing partner of Habba, Madaio & Associates LLP. The five-person legal firm is based in Bedminster, New Jersey, and also has an office in New York City.

She is currently representing Trump and works as a senior advisor for the former president’s Super PAC, MAGA, Inc.

What Other Jobs Has Alina Habba Have?

Before she began her career as a lawyer, Habba worked in the fashion industry. She was previously employed by Marc Jacobs and worked alongside accessories production and marketing executives.

How Much Money Does Alina Habba Owe in Taxes?

Habba and her husband, Gregg Reuben, owe more than one million dollars in liens and warrants, In Touch exclusively revealed in November 2023.

The attorney currently has two active liens filed against her law firm, Sandelands Eyet LLP, in Maine by the Department of Labor. Habba and Sandelands Eyet LLP owe $1,146, according to paperwork filed on December 3, 2021. Another tax lien of $1,047 ​was filed against her company on October 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, Reuben has several active state tax warrants filed against him in New York from Albany county. Not only is he listed individually, but several of his LLCs have been named in the filings. Reuben owes two payments of $93,628 and $179,335 that were filed on August 22, 2016, as well as $484,323 from November ​12, 2020 and $59,295 from April 6, 2022. Additionally, many of his LLCs were hit with tax liens that total to more than $770,000.

“A lien is filed in a way that is attached to anything you own [and can be] real estate or personal property,” Jeremy Wallace, a lawyer who specializes in real estate and bankruptcy in New Jersey, exclusively explained to In Touch. “Theoretically, they can come and raid your house and take your Rolexes. And it can spiral, if you cannot pay one year, why pay the next year and so on.”

Wallace added that Reuben ​and Habba’s tax warrants will create difficulties in ​their ability to buy or sell property until they are paid off.

What Has Alina Habba Said About Representing Donald Trump?

After Habba joined Trump’s legal team in 2021, many people wondered if she got the job due to her good looks. However, she shut down the claims by telling the New York Post, “Just because I’m pretty doesn’t mean I’m not a brilliant lawyer.”