Now this is a truly random new couple! Nine months after his split from wife Christina Anstead (now Haack), Ant Anstead is reportedly back in the dating game with A-list actress Renée Zellweger. The two met while filming an episode of his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride, according to TMZ.

“Ant and Renée filmed their episode. She actually returned to the set at some point to drop off some work boots for Ant. It’s unclear when exactly they decided to go out, but our sources say they’re doing exactly that now,” the site reported on June 24. In Touch has reached out to Ant and Renée’s reps.

The news of Ant and Renée’s rumored romance comes as his divorce from Christina was finalized on June 21. The pair separated nine months prior.

Ant, 42, was absolutely devastated when Christina, 37, announced the couple’s shocking separation on September 18, 2020, less than two years after their December 2018 nuptials. She posted an Instagram photo of the pair walking along the beach in front of a setting sun

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” the HGTV star wrote in the caption. The couple have one child together, 21-month-old son Hudson.

She followed it up with another post 9 days later where Christina lamented about having “2 baby daddies.” She wrote, “I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two.” Christina and first husband Tarek El Moussa were married for 7 years before splitting in 2016. They continue to cohost HGTV’s wildly successful show Flip or Flop. The former couple have two children, a daughter, Taylor, and a son, Brayden.

“I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me,” the Christina on the Coast star added.

The following day on September 28, Ant revealed in an Instagram post that the split decision was Christina’s, and that he “never gave up” on their marriage.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness,” he wrote. Now that he’s reportedly seeing Renée, hopefully Ant will find happiness again with his new romance!

Renée’s last relationship was with musician Doyle Bramhall II. They split up in 2019 after seven years together. The 52-year-old double Oscar winner was briefly married to country singer Kenny Chesney in 2005.