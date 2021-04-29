Anne Heche Throws Shade at Ex-Girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres: She ‘Didn’t Want Me to Dress Sexy’

Taking a walk down memory lane! Anne Heche threw some shade at her ex-girlfriend, Ellen DeGeneres, while reflecting her iconic red carpet outfits over the years.

“Hi, I’m Anne Heche. I’m going to be reviewing my most iconic fashion looks today,” the 51-year-old actress said in the TikTok video uploaded on Tuesday, April 27. When rating a photo of herself standing alongside the 63-year-old comedian at a past Golden Globe awards, Anne asked, “Why do I look like a hippie?” Then claimed, “It’s because Ellen didn’t want me to dress sexy.”

In the snap, Anne and Ellen held hands while sporting matching Navy blue looks. The Dancing With the Stars season 29 alum wore a velvet gown while her former flame opted for a suit in the same color. “Bye, no,” the former soap opera star added, giving the look a 0 out of 10 ranking and a big thumbs down.

Globe Photos/mediapunch/Shutterstock

The exes made headlines with their three-year relationship in the late-1990s. While appearing on DWTS years later, Anne reflected on her long-term relationship with the Ellen DeGeneres Show host.

“My story moved the needle for equal rights forward, when I fell in love with Ellen DeGeneres,” she said during an episode of the competition series in October 2020. “At my movie premiere for Volcano, I said I was taking Ellen as my date. I was told I would lose my Fox contract … I took Ellen to the premiere, I was ushered out and told I was not allowed to go to the afterparty for fear they would get pictures of me with a woman. It was unbelievable.”

The Chicago P.D. star continued, “I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multimillion-dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years.”

After opening up about her past on DWTS, Anne spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that she and Ellen “haven’t spoken in years.”

“With relationships, I think many of us have [been there], you come to a fork in the road, ‘What do you want and what do I want?'” she told ET. “Her intent and my intent were different and that’s why we separated.”

Following their split, Anne married Coleman “Coley” Laffoon in 2001. They announced their split in February 2007 and finalized their divorce in March 2009. She started dating James Tupper shortly thereafter, and the couple went their separate ways in 2018. Ellen, for her part, has been married to Portia de Rossi since August 2008.