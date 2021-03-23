The road to recovery. Ellen DeGeneres spoke out following Portia de Rossi‘s hospitalization and gave fans a health update on her wife.

The 63-year-old comedian recalled the events leading up to the 48-year-old actress’ emergency appendectomy in a pre-recorded monologue for the Tuesday, March 23, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Anybody else have to rush their wife to the emergency room for an appendectomy? Anybody? No? Just me? OK,” the television host joked, before sharing what happened.

Ellen said that on Friday, March 19, at around 8 p.m. Portia said, “I’m not feeling well. I want to go to bed.” She did her “steps” to get ready for bed and suddenly realized that her wife was not lying next to her. “I get out of bed and I find Portia on the floor on all fours,” Ellen explained. “And I’m like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ And she says, ‘Yeah, I’m OK.’ And I said, ‘Well you’re OK if you’re playing Twister by yourself, but you’re not OK. You’re on the floor.'”

The Emmy winner then rushed Portia, who was in “so much pain,” to the ER. “I’m worried about her, and I don’t know what’s wrong with her,” Ellen said, explaining that the Scandal alum was given a CT scan before being admitted to the hospital. Then, due to COVID-19 protocols, Ellen was sent home.

“That’s upsetting to me. They sent me home and I’m crying,” she said. Then joked, “Because someone was chopping onions at the nurse’s station.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It wasn’t until the next morning that Ellen found out the pain was due to Portia’s appendix. “They said, ‘It’s the appendix. We have to take the appendix out,'” she remembered.

After the surgery, Ellen said she was texting her wife, who was still “in a lot of pain.” The Ellen’s Game of Games host explained that Portia also tried to bargain with the nurses for more pain medication. According to Ellen, the former Arrested Development star offered tickets to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in exchange for medicine, but the nurse wouldn’t take it because “that’s the rules.”

Concluding her monologue, Ellen gave viewers a health update on Portia, whom she’s been married to since 2008.

“I am happy to report Portia is feeling much better now. She’s home. She came home late yesterday,” she said. “Not all of her, she left her appendix at the hospital. I’m going to auction off the appendix for charity. I’m kidding, it’s gonna go on eBay. I’m kidding again. I’m saving it in case I write another book because I’ll put it at the end of the book. The appendix, get it?”