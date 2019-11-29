Not only is she always cracking us up with her hilarious roles in movies and TV shows, Anna Faris is constantly giving us the giggles in real life, too. The podcast host always has the most relatable advice (or, considering the premise of her pod, non-advice) on her show “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” no matter the subject. As it turns out, though, there’s one area where it really shines. We’re pretty much convinced that, when it comes to talking about parenting, this star is the funniest mom online.

Whether she’s gently roasting her son, calling out the weird things that babies and little kids do or just being real about the total lack of glamour behind-the-scenes of Hollywood, she’s always making us laugh. But she’s not just a funny mom — she’s also just a straight-up amazing one. Need an example? How about her flawless ability to coparent with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

In March 2019, Anna, 42, opened about how she, her son’s dad and his new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, all plan to spend the holidays together. “Well, Chris and I had a long conversation earlier on about [it],” she shared while she was a guest on the “Divorce Sucks” podcast. “Our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together and to be at that place. … Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do.”

The mom continued to gush about her ex, calling him “such an amazing person.” She admitted, “I’m really grateful that we’re so close. And that … I think that we both, I know that we both just want, the best … just happiness.” Anna was even one of the first to publicly congratulate Chris, 40, and Katherine, 29, on their engagement. “I’m so happy for you both! Congratulations!” she commented on Instagram after the couple revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy star had gotten down on one knee.

Now that she’s got her own fiancé — cinematographer Michael Barrett popped the question — their family celebrations will only continue to grow in size. “They’ve been together long enough to know they’re right for each other,” an insider exclusively told In Touch about the happy couple in November 2019. The mom has also done the work to make sure that her new man is the right fit for her family. “Jack really likes Michael,” a source said in November 2018. “As her son is her number one … [she] is thrilled [he] is comfortable and happy.”

Check out the gallery below to see all the times Anna had us cracking up over her motherhood comments.