The Next Generation! Say Hello to the Celebrity Kids of 2019

Jessica Parido

Former Shahs of Sunset star Jessica took to Instagram on April 16 to reveal that not only was she secretly pregnant, but that she had her baby seven weeks earlier! In an emotional post, she revealed that she thought the chemo she had gotten to fight Leukemia rendered her infertile, so she was overcome with joy about the pregnancy. “On February 23, 2019 My little miracle Boy was born,” she wrote. “The level of shock and disbelief I had when I found out I was pregnant naturally was unimaginable. I had spent half of my life believing I would never feel these feelings. I’M A MOM, I have a son, a beautiful little miracle who I’ll cherish the rest of my life and to not share this would be not sharing me ❤️.”