Baby on Board! See Which Celebrities Are Expecting in 2019
Bring on the babies, y’all! From Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici to Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff, there are so many couples that are expanding or starting families this year. Scroll through the gallery below to see which celebrities are expecting in 2019.
1 of 93
2 of 93
3 of 93
4 of 93
5 of 93
6 of 93
7 of 93
8 of 93
9 of 93
10 of 93
11 of 93
12 of 93
13 of 93
14 of 93
15 of 93
16 of 93
17 of 93
18 of 93
19 of 93
21 of 93
22 of 93
23 of 93
24 of 93
26 of 93
28 of 93
29 of 93
30 of 93
32 of 93
33 of 93
34 of 93
35 of 93
36 of 93
37 of 93
38 of 93
39 of 93
40 of 93
41 of 93
42 of 93
44 of 93
46 of 93
47 of 93
48 of 93
49 of 93
50 of 93
51 of 93
52 of 93
53 of 93
55 of 93
57 of 93
58 of 93
64 of 93
67 of 93
68 of 93
70 of 93
74 of 93
75 of 93
85 of 93
87 of 93
88 of 93
89 of 93
90 of 93
91 of 93
92 of 93
93 of 93