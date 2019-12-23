Terra Jolé and Joe Gnoffo

The former Little Women: L.A. star and her hubby of four years are expecting their third child together. The couple welcomed their daughter, Penelope, in 2015 and their son, Grayson, one year later. Their new addition is due in March.

“Life is about to get even more chaotic and joyful in the Spring with our new blessing!” the parents said in a statement to In Touch. “So excited to finally be able to share this big news (and not have to hide the growing belly anymore!) and really enjoy this pregnancy. We are feeling all the emotions right now as our party of four becomes a party of five!”