Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s wedding to her husband, Eldridge Toney, before her death will be featured on season 7 of Mama June: Family Crisis.

“We were shocked she wanted a wedding so quickly, but even more surprised at who showed up,” June “Mama June” Shannon said in a trailer for the upcoming season, released by WE tv on Friday, January 5. “I don’t know why the hell she’s even here,” June, 44, continued about the mystery guest during a confessional.

Another scene in the sneak peek showed Anna’s sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird’s husband, Joshua Efird, officiating Anna and Eldridge’s wedding. “It is my honor to declare you husband and wife,” Joshua, 27, said, before the smiling pair kissed for the first time as a married couple.

Anna and Eldridge tied the knot during a small ceremony in Wilkinson County, Georgia, on March 4, 2023, In Touch previously confirmed.

The wedding came only one month after Anna was diagnosed with stage four adrenal carcinoma, and while she was undergoing chemotherapy for the disease. “Anna made it clear she wanted to have her wedding while she was still feeling well enough to go through a ceremony,” a source told TMZ in December 2023.

On December 9, 2023, nine months after she and Eldridge wed, Anna lost her battle with the aggressive form of cancer at only 29 years old. The days leading up to her death, including the day she died, were also filmed for the reality show, per Anna’s request.

“The filming was something that Anna wanted to do,” Eldridge told People during a December 17, 2023, interview. “She wanted to bring awareness to her rare type of cancer because there is still so much unknown about it and it is very rare.”

A family insider told TMZ in December 2023 that the late reality star even invited cameras to film the moment she passed, but the production crew decided against it to give the family privacy.

“Anna was very open about her health issues and wanted it to be included on Mama June: From Not to Hot so people could better understand the struggles she went through, and those of cancer patients in general,” the source told the outlet. “She also wanted fans to know everything she faced, since she was always candid with them.”

The upcoming season of the reality show will follow the family as they “rally to care for Anna and her daughters during this challenging time while navigating their own next steps,” according to the WE tv press release.

Season 7 of Mama June: Family Crisis will premiere on WE tv on February 9 at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on ALLBLK every Tuesday after.