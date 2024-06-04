Reality star Mama June praised Jelly Roll’s unreleased song, “I Am Not OK,” while grieving the loss of her late daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who died in December 2023 following her battle with cancer.

“POV losing my oldest daughter at 29 was not right it doesn’t get better I grieve the silence a lot but this song hits and reminds me life it’s not rainbows everyday n this song helped me on those rough days [sic],” the text read in a TikTok video of Mama June, 44, as Jelly’s song played in the Tuesday, June 4, post. “@annamariecardwe39 should b here with us but most importantly her girls [sic].”

In the video, Mama June looked into her phone camera as she felt the lyrics to the song.

“I am not OK I’m barely getting by / I’m losing track of days I’m losing sleep at night / I am not okay I’m hanging on the rails / So if I say I’m fine just know I learned to hide it well,” Jelly, 44, sings in the lyrics. “I know I can’t be the only one who’s holding on for dear life / But I know God knows when it’s all said and done / I’m not okay, but it’s all gonna be alright / It’s not OK, but we’re all gonna be alright.”

Anna’s final days were captured on cameras while filming season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis. She died nearly one year after being diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma on December 9, 2023, and Mama June announced the news of her passing the following day.

Anna shared daughter Kaitlyn, 11, with her unidentified biological father and daughter Kylee, 8, with ex-husband Michael Cardwell. Mama June now has custody of Kaitlyn, while Micheal was granted custody of Kylee.

In the caption of Mama June’s Instagram post, she tagged Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, and gushed that the song was “gold.”

The country star debuted “I Am Not OK” during the season 25 finale of The Voice in May when Asher HaVon was crowned the winner. Jelly Roll began teasing the upcoming single on TikTok after its televised debut and fans quickly reacted to the heartfelt lyrics.

On May 26, Jelly dueted a TikTok video of a man, who was a member of the U.S. Army, listening to the song in his car.

“Thank you for this post and your service sir!” the “Save Me” singer wrote in the text of the video. “It’s OK not to be OK. God bless.”