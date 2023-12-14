Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has been laid to rest with her whole family in attendance at her funeral, according to multiple reports.

The reality TV star, who battled cancer for 10 months before her passing, was honored at the Williams-White Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia on Wednesday, December 13. Guests were required to sacrifice their cell phones during the ceremony.

June “Mama June” Shannon, 44, had previously invited viewers via TikTok to join their family in “celebrating” her daughter’s life by attending her wake, saying “Anna wouldn’t have it any other way” in a Monday, December 11, video. The Mama June: From Not to Hot alum added that Anna originally requested that her funeral be livestreamed for fans, but that she had since decided to invite supporters to attend her service in person. About 70 people gathered at the service, and a photo of Anna in a pink top was featured in the middle of the room, according to People.

Anna died at the age of 29 after a 10-month battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. As she underwent chemotherapy to treat the tumors found in her liver, kidney and lung, the reality star and her family kept fans updated on her treatment progress, maintaining a positive outlook even after her serious diagnosis.

“For me, it’s an emotional rollercoaster sometimes. Mentally it’s always on my mind,” Mama June said during a July 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She’s stage 4. She’s not gonna go into remission. We’ve all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time ’cause you never know.”

Anna is survived by her two young daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, and her husband, Eldridge Toney, who she wed in a private ceremony after her diagnosis.

Mama June and sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson took to Instagram to share the news of her death with their fans on Sunday, December 10.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM,” June wrote the day after Anna’s death.

“This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make. Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe [sic],” Alana, 18, captioned her tribute to her older sister. Amid her sister’s funeral service, Alana called the experience “surreal,” telling People that she is “still processing” Anna’s death.

Mama June described feeling “emotionally and mentally mindf–ked” following the loss of her daughter in her TikTok video message. Despite her grief, she thanked fans for their support for Anna and their family.

“Amazing people about the thoughts and prayers,” June wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 12. “We very much appreciate you.”