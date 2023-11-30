June “Mama June” Shannon and her family are going on a final family vacation amid her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell‘s cancer battle.

“We are going on a ‘last family trip’ with my sister Anna on Thursday,” Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird told fans in a post shared on the Facebook page for her and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s online boutique on Tuesday, November 28. “So we will be live Tuesday and Wednesday night. All packages from the live sale will go out Thursday morning before I’m out of town.”

After noting the family will get to spend quality time together, Lauryn, 23, shared that Anna’s health has been declining. “Sadly, it’s gotten worse over the last couple of months, and her wish is to go to Gatlinburg with all of us,” she explained in the comments section of the post. “So we are making that happen & making the best out of this.”

Anna, 29, learned she has adrenal carcinoma after she experienced stomach aches and underwent a series of tests, where cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney and lung. Adrenal carcinoma “is a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland,” according to the National Cancer Institute.

After Alana, 18, confirmed Anna’s diagnosis in March, June, 44, shared an update about Anna’s health while exclusively speaking to In Touch in May. “She is doing OK,” the reality star said at the time. “She has had two rounds of chemo. She goes for her third round next week. The second round was a little bit rough on her.”

“She’s just going through the emotions like anyone would be [with] cancer,” June continued. “We’re going through emotions as a family.”

The mother of four said Anna was “struggling some days” and noted the family has their “good and our bad days.”

June shared another update in May and sadly revealed that Anna was “not gonna go into remission.” She told Entertainment Tonight, “We’ve all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time ‘cause you never know.”

“Mentally it’s always on my mind,” June said about how the situation has impacted her, adding that Anna had undergone four rounds of chemotherapy and was set to begin either immune therapy or clinical trials at the time. “It is crazy to think that she will not be here probably in five years, but I’m hoping that she can pull through and fight 10, 20 years.”

Mega Agency

Meanwhile, Anna has also been open about the toll her cancer battle has taken on her. “Sometimes I sit here and just cry cause life was never supposed to be like this,” she shared via social media in September. “How I been these past couple days.”

June then took to the comments section to show her support. “Trust me me too No life ​his [sic] ​never been this difficult for any of us but u know me and Justin. R here if you need to vent anytime,” she wrote, referring to her husband, Justin Stroud.