Four days after Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s death, her husband, Eldridge Toney, posted a cryptic message on social media urging followers to live in the moment.

“I guess the real fact of the matter is… we don’t know what tomorrow will bring, and the only thing we really have is… right now,” Elridge wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 13, the same day as Anna’s funeral service. “So, don’t stay mad for too long. Learn to forgive and love with all your heart,” he continued. “Don’t worry about people who don’t like you. Enjoy the ones who love you.”

Elrdige’s post was a sad reflection of the Shannon and Cardwell family’s week, mourning the loss of Anna, who died at the age of 29 following a battle with stage 4 adrenal cancer. June “Mama June” Shannon confirmed the news of her December 9 passing the following day, posting on Instagram with a “breaking heart.”

“We are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us,” Mama June penned of her eldest daughter. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her. We will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continue prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time.”

The news of Anna’s passing came shortly after family members posted about her condition, which was rapidly declining over the weeks.

“Sadly, it’s gotten worse over the last couple of months, and her wish is to go to Gatlinburg with all of us,” sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird explained via Facebook in November, writing that Anna’s health status was getting worse. “So we are making that happen & making the best out of this.”

Anna’s final trip and the family’s rallying came amid news that she and Elridge got married nine months prior, tying the knot in Wilkinson County, Georgia. Though the couple had spoken about not getting married in the past, Anna wanted to make things official while she was still feeling well enough for the ceremony, according to TMZ.

Things have been difficult for Anna’s family in the wake of her passing, with Mama June in particular slamming critics who called her out for posting about her daughter’s death.

“Let me answer some of y’all stupid a– people I can’t tell you how many times I broke down even before Anna passed away,” the reality TV star wrote underneath her Monday, December 11 Instagram post. “During this process, there’s something as simple as riding down the road and somebody saying something that will tear me up.”

She continued, “You also have to think that one of her children are staying with me and another one of her children lost her mother on their birthday which is super sad [sic]. I am grieving but I wouldn’t want us sitting around crying 24 seven either, having to be strong like ass because my body hurts [sic].”