June “Mama June” Shannon’s daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s wedding photos have been shared one month after she died at the age of 29.

Anna secretly married her husband, Eldridge Toney, during a small ceremony in Wilkinson County, Georgia, on March 4, 2023, In Touch previously confirmed.

In the photos shared by TMZ on Sunday, January 14, Anna looked gorgeous in a white gown with a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, Eldridge wore a white shirt and trousers.

Not only were there photos of the couple, but Anna’s family – including June, 44, her daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, and her sisters Jessica Shannon, Lauryn Efird and Alana Thompson – were all seen smiling during the ceremony.

The nuptials took place just one month after Anna revealed she had been diagnosed with stage four adrenal carcinoma. “Anna made it clear she wanted to have her wedding while she was still feeling well enough to go through a ceremony,” an insider told TMZ when the marriage was revealed in December 2023.

Anna eventually died following her battle with the aggressive form of cancer on December 9, 2023. “With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us,” June confirmed via Facebook on December 10, 2023. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her. We will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time.”

Not only were her final days filmed for season 7 of Mama June: Family Crisis, but fans will also get to watch the wedding on the show.

“We were shocked she wanted a wedding so quickly, but even more surprised at who showed up,” June said in a trailer for the upcoming season, which was released by WE tv on January 5, while discussing a mystery guest. “I don’t know why the hell she’s even here.”

Another clip showed Lauryn’s husband, Joshua Efird, officiating the ceremony. “It is my honor to declare you husband and wife,” Joshua, 27, said, before the couple solidified their marriage with a kiss.

Mega Agency

“The filming was something that Anna wanted to do,” Eldridge told People in December 2023 after his wife’s death. He added that “there is still so much unknown” about adrenal carcinoma, noting that the illness is “very rare.”

The latest season of Mama June: Family Crisis will premiere on WE tv on February 9 at 9 p.m. ET. The new episodes will be available to stream on ALLBLK every Tuesday after.