Setting the record straight? Angelina Jolie tipped off a photographer about her first pictures taken with Brad Pitt following his split from Jennifer Aniston, Rolling Stone cofounder Jann Wenner claimed in his upcoming memoir, Like a Rolling Stone.

In addition to cofounding Rolling Stone, Wenner also owned Us Weekly at the time. In the memoir, he claimed that Jolie, 47, tipped off a photographer that worked with Us Weekly that she was staying at a resort on the coast of Africa with Pitt, 58.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor was in the process of divorcing Aniston, 53, at the time of the trip.

While Jolie and Pitt had been rumored to be an item when they took the trip, the photos seemed to confirm that the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars were more than just friends.

The photographer was supposedly told not only where Jolie and Pitt were staying with her son Maddox but was also given details about what time they would take their daily walk. Additionally, Wenner claimed that the photographer was given a suggestion of where the pair could be “secretly” photographed.

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

“We got the photo, we got the proof. We had the worldwide scoop, the debut of Brangelina,” Wenner wrote in the memoir, adding, “The tipster was Angelina.”

A rep for Jolie did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Pitt and Aniston tied the knot in 2000. They were initially considered a fan-favorite Hollywood couple until the Friends actress filed for divorce in 2005, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in October of that year.

The photos of Pitt and Jolie on vacation together surfaced just one month after Aniston filed for divorce. After the photos were released, the pair continued to make public appearances together and eventually confirmed their romance in January 2006 when Jolie revealed that she was pregnant with their first child together, daughter Shiloh.

Pitt adopted Maddox and Jolie’s daughter Zahara, while they also became parents to son Pax and twins Knox and Vivienne during their decade-long relationship.

The couple became engaged in April 2012 and tied the knot in August 2014. The Salt actress later filed for divorce in September 2016, and they were both declared single by April 2019.

However, the exes have remained in a messy custody battle over their children since their split.

In August, a source exclusively told In Touch that Pitt was “super upset” that he doesn’t have a relationship with Maddox.

“He sent him a gift for his 21st birthday and a loving note as a last-ditch effort to make amends, but never heard back,” the insider said of the Fight Club actor ahead of Maddox’s milestone birthday on August 5.

The pair’s “special connection” has changed drastically over the years, the source added, noting that Pitt and Maddox “not only bonded on a loving father-son level but also intellectually.”

Pitt “really misses Maddox and was really hoping to repair their relationship, but he has hit a wall,” the insider concluded.