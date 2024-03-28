Angelina Jolie‘s life is shattering over Brad Pitt‘s latest win in their never-ending legal battles — and sources exclusively tell In Touch the whole ordeal is making her physically sick.

“The sheer scale of stress she’s walking around with — plus the insomnia, panic attacks and all-consuming anger she feels — has wrecked her self-esteem and trashed her reputation,” says a source. “Brad seems out to crush her any way he can — and this is not good for someone with her health history!”

The Salt star, 48, and the 60-year-old Fight Club actor are locked in a bitter court battle over the $164 million French winery they purchased together during their failed marriage.

Pitt has been trying to drag Jolie to court for selling her stake in Château Miraval without his permission to a group owned by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler — and a judge just ruled his case can move forward.

Meanwhile, Jolie’s health has been a major worry for years. The mother of six has a double mastectomy in 2013. She had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed in 2015 after learning she was at high risk of the same cancer that ended the life of mom Marcheline Bertrand in 2007 at age 56. Jolie has also admitted to suffering from Bell’s palsy, a virus that affects facial muscles.

“The stress with Brad is doing her no good at all,” says an insider. “He just won’t let this die. She can’t believe he’s being so vindictive. People think Brad is truly sick for twisting the knife time and again and not giving her a break — but Team Pitt insists she’s the one who done him wrong.”