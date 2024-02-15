Two months before marrying Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt found a new passion. “For better or worse, given my compulsive nature, if we are going to be in the wine business, let’s make the best wine we can,” he said not long after he and the actress purchased Château Miraval, a 1,200-acre property and vineyard in Correns, France, where Brad vowed to “make something we can be proud of and people can enjoy.”

Now, a decade, a nasty divorce, and multiple dueling lawsuits later, he’s secured a victory that allows him to keep doing it. In early February, a court in Luxembourg — where Miraval’s holding company is based — delivered a decision that makes Brad the majority owner of the $500 million estate. At least for now: The judge ruled that an extra 10 percent stake in Miraval that the actor gifted Angelina in a romantic gesture ahead of their 2014 wedding — which Brad argued reverted to him when they split in 2016 — will be held in escrow. That means Brad now controls 50 percent, while the company to which Angelina sold her stake — against his wishes — in 2021 owns just 40 percent, confirms a source: “It’s a huge win for Brad.”

But the battle was brutal. According to her filings, Angelina, 48, tried for two years to reach a buyout deal with Brad, 60, to no avail before making a reported $67 million deal with Yuri Shefler, a Russian oligarch whose international consortium owns the Stoli vodka brand. Brad filed multiple lawsuits to stop it, arguing that the 10 percent stake came with the understanding she wouldn’t sell it. He characterized the maneuvering as a “Jolie-led conspiracy… to inflict harm” and asked for the entire deal to be nullified.

In the meantime, Brad’s new co-owners made things more complicated. In a 2022 lawsuit, they sued for $250 million in damages from the actor, claiming he was waging a “vindictive war” to seize control. Angelina also accused Brad of trying to silence her with a nondisclosure agreement to cover up her abuse claims, which he’s denied. “It seemed like the war would never end,” says the source. “The legal proceedings are so time-consuming and expensive. It’s become a huge financial burden to them both.”

As Angelina decides her next move, Brad may be poised for more good news. According to a report, he’s likely to regain full control of the disputed 10 percent ownership at a “merits hearing” in two years. But after his recent victory, he just “wants to move on,” says the source. “Hopefully this ruling will allow that to finally happen — for both of them.”