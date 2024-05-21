Angelina Jolie’s Former Investment Company Slams Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt continue to be at odds regarding the winery they own together and Jolie’s former investment company, Nouvel, has now claimed that Pitt mismanaged the winery while spending millions on vanity projects.

In court documents obtained by In Touch, Nouvel, which is now owned by the Stoli Group, claims that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has been “engaged in a vindictive campaign to dominate and loot the wine business that the couple had built and owned together.”

The paperwork states that Pitt, 60, owns a 50 ​percent interest in a French estate and winery named Chateau Miraval through his investment company, Mondo Bongo, while Nouvel owns the other 50 ​percent. However, even though Pitt has “the same rights and obligations as Nouvel” he “refuses to accept that simple reality.”

The documents continue, “[Pitt] has frozen Nouvel out of Chateau Miraval and treats it as his personal fiefdom. After hijacking Chateau Miraval and its highly profitable wine business, Pitt wasted the company’s assets, spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations, building and rebuilding a staircase four times, and spending millions to restore a recording studio.”

Other statements allege that Pitt has purposefully “kept Nouvel in the dark,” which has led “Pitt and his co-conspirators to expand their efforts to steal Chateau Miraval’s assets, most outrageously by secretly transferring majority ownership of Chateau Miraval’s wine-making subsidiary, Miraval Provence, to [Marc] Perrin.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic / Getty Images

Perrin is reportedly Pitt’s “good friend and business partner.”

The documents go on to state that the World War Z star has tried to “besmirch” the reputation of the Stoli Group’s owner, Yuri Shefler, and actively instigated a “xenophobic, untrue smear campaign worthy of [Vladimir] Putin himself.”

Jolie, ​48, and Pitt met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 while Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston. The costars denied that there was any sort of romantic relationship between them at first, but they later admitted that was when they “fell in love.” Aniston, 55, filed for divorce in 2005, and by 2006, Pitt and Jolie announced they were expecting their first child together. The couple wed in 2014, but just two years later, Jolie filed for divorce.

In 2021, Jolie claimed that she had “proof” that Pitt physically abused her, and in 2022, an explosive report from the FBI alleged that Pitt became violent during a plane ride with Jolie and their six children in 2016. Since then, the ​former couple has been engaged in a heated legal battle involving the custody of their children, their finances and more.