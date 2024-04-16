The war rages on. In yet another legal filing related to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s yearslong legal battle over their French winery, Château Miraval, the Eternals actress has filed new claims that Pitt was physically abusive to her “well before” the former couple’s much-publicized 2016 private plane incident.

In reports from the flight, the actress accused her then-husband of grabbing her by the head and shaking her and pouring beer on her during a violent argument that involved at least one of their six kids.

“While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well,” reads the new filing.

Sources exclusively tell In Touch Jolie, 48, is out to get Pitt, 60, and is willing to do whatever it takes to bring him down — including, In Touch can reveal, releasing secret tapes of Pitt allegedly abusing her.

“Angelina secretly recorded Brad many times throughout their marriage and has made it clear to him that she’s willing to use them to get back at him,” says one source, noting that Jolie will occasionally leak stories to the press when she feels things aren’t going her way in their ongoing court battle — or when Pitt appears to be connecting with their kids. (They share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.)

Per the source, the Fight Club actor might be willing to call her bluff because of the nature of the fights she allegedly documented. “It will do as much damage — if not more — to Angie if they’re made public,” explains the source, noting that both stars would be destroyed “if people saw how they behaved behind closed doors. They were as bad as each other.”

So the tug-of-war goes on. “Brad dropped his custody case because he realized it was futile,” says a second source. “He hoped it would win him brownie points from Angelina, but he was wrong. He made her life hell, and she’s hell-bent on destroying him.”