New flame alert! Ana de Armas reportedly has a new man in her life five months after In Touch confirmed her split from Ben Affleck following nearly one year of dating. The Deep Water actress is now dating Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis. Learn more about the successful businessman wooing Ana, below.

How Did Paul and Ana Meet?

Paul and Ana were first introduced to each other through friends, according to a Tuesday, June 15, report from Page Six. “He is based in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica,” an insider told the outlet, claiming Paul has already taken Ana to meet some members of his family. “He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the U.S. to film her new movie [The Gray Man].” Paul and a rep for Ana did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.​​​

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

What Does Ana’s New Flame Paul Do for a Living?

He was previously cofounder and CEO at the video-app startup Wheel, a company that was acquired by Tinder in 2017. Paul has since become Tinder’s Vice President of Special Initiatives. “I’m excited Paul is joining our product team to drive special initiatives that leverage his experience connecting people around innovative content,” Tinder’s head of product and revenue, Brian Norgard, said while announcing the deal. Paul now creates content for the site including the platform’s “Swipe Night.”

Before his gig with Wheel, Paul was the founder and CEO of On-Airstreaming.

Shutterstock (2)

Why Did Ana and Ben Break Up?

The exes called it quits in January and ended their relationship amicably, an insider told In Touch exclusively at the time. “Ana still cares for Ben, but she can’t see a future with him. It wasn’t working and they weren’t on the same page,” the source said. “They still talk, but it’s over.” Ben and Ana grew close while portraying a couple in the movie Deep Water, which began filming in November 2019.

After he and Ana parted ways, Ben also moved on romantically with his now-on-again former flame Jennifer Lopez. The A-listers were first spotted together in April 2021 and are officially going strong, having been seen passionately kissing during a dinner date to celebrate J. Lo’s sister Lynda Lopez‘s birthday at Nobu in Malibu on June 13.