Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes had relationship counseling on the Tuesday, December 27, episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast. The former GMA3: What You Need to Know cohosts explained that they decided to seek therapy after a fight over the holidays.

“There has been one night that Robach and I have spent apart that can specifically be blamed and attributed to a fight we had,” T.J., 46, said, with Amy, 50, adding that the two “needed space from each other” after the argument.

“I think it did us good,” she admitted. The marathon runner also detailed what sent her “over the edge” with T.J. “We’ve had this conversation so many times about your sleeping habits,” she revealed. “You like to stay on the couch. You like to not go to bed. You started to make a meal at midnight and I was just frustrated. I was like, ‘Can we just please go to bed?’”

The couple confirmed that the argument took place amid the holiday season when they were preparing for family to come into town while also working closely together on their new podcast. While they didn’t initially think their relationship needed therapy, they admitted that the “tiff” changed their outlook, and were joined by Dr. Jeff Gardere, who’s known as “America’s Psychologist,” on their show.

During their conversation with Dr. Gardere, the journalists opened up about their different ways of coping with arguments. T.J. admitted that he “checks out” after a fight and Amy said that she struggles when he “freezes [her] out.” Meanwhile, T.J. revealed that it “drives [him] crazy” that Amy takes a long time to apologize after a disagreement.

Both Amy and T.J. agreed that they thought the therapy session was helpful for their relationship.

In November 2022, it was revealed that Amy and T.J. were dating amid their marriages to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively. The stars have insisted that they were separated from their spouses when the romance began, and both of their divorces have since been finalized. Meanwhile, on December 5, news broke that Andrew, 56, and Marilee, 46, are now in a relationship with each other.

Amy and T.J. have made it clear that they are in it for the long haul when it comes to their relationship. “We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let’s see what happens,’” Amy said on the podcast’s December 19 episode. “We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together.” They also confirmed that marriage is “on the table” for them in the future.