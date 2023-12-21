Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes opened up about where their children stand with each other following their cheating scandal.

During a Q&A episode of their “Amy & T.J.” podcast on Thursday, December 21, the couple revealed that Amy’s daughters Ava, 21, and Annalise, 17, bonded with T.J.’s youngest daughter Sabine, 10, back when their parents “were just friends.”

“So as tough as it has been for so many people in our lives, it’s the most difficult for them because now they’re having to look at us in a different way with one another,” Amy, 50, explained.

The Better author went on to note that she and T.J., 46, have been “very thoughtful” and “very patient” as they take “things slowly” with the kids.

“But things are good,” Amy insisted. “They’re peaceful. We want to continue to build on that.”

The former 20/20 anchor shares her daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, while T.J. shares Sabine with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig. He is also the father to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson, though did not mention if they have relationships with Amy’s children.

“My little one has known Robach since she was 1 and now she’s knowing Robach in a different way in a different role, but it’s been the greatest,” T.J. chimed in, adding that he has let Sabine “guide” how she handles the situation.

He continued, “I’m always just open. ‘Robach is here, we’re hanging, do you want to do this?’ The past few months she has volunteered. ‘Robach is there, can I come by? You and Robach are doing what? Can I get a piece of that?’ Like, voluntarily.”

The former CNN anchor went on to praise his youngest child for acting “mature” and “having a desire to do these things,” noting that she has embraced spending time with the couple.

The pair joked that they wish they had more “private time,” while T.J. concluded, “It’s really been one of the most touching things recently to see … how she wants to be apart and included and enjoys the time with us.”

After creating a friendship as coanchors on Good Morning America, Amy and T.J. shocked fans when their affair was revealed in November 2022. The Daily Mail published photos of them enjoying several dates while he was married to Marilee, 45, and she was married to Andrew Shue. The broadcast journalists were suspended from GMA3 in December 2022, and were officially let go from the show in January.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

More than one year after their romantic relationship was revealed, it was reported that Marilee and Andrew, 56, had been dating since mid-2023. According to Page Six, the couple bonded over being cheated on by their spouses during the highly publicized scandal.

Not only did Andrew and Marilee find love, but Amy and T.J. are still going strong. The couple even admitted that they’re considering getting married.

“It’s under consideration,” she shared during the Tuesday, December 19, episode of their podcast. “We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let’s see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know … I don’t know … button on it.”