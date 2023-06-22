Amy Duggar Celebrates Major Milestone in Weight Loss Journey: Photos

One step at a time. Amy King (née Duggar) is celebrating every milestone along the way as she embarks on her weight loss journey.

“Celebrate every mini milestone!! Y’all these are my shorts from last year!!!” Amy shared alongside a series of photos showing off her slimmed down waist on June 21. “If you are on the journey of losing weight, I’m here to remind you to keep going! Do it for you and nobody else!”

Amy was praised for her hard work by fans and followers, including cousin Jill Dillard (née Duggar) who rushed to the comment section to share in the joy.

“Yay!! Proud of you!” Jill exclaimed. “Amazing ! But wouldn’t [have] noticed cause your smile lights up a room !! Great work,” one fan wrote. “You go girl!! It’s so great to feel more healthy and comfortable in your own skin! You were beautiful then and you’re beautiful now!” another added.

The 19 Kids & Counting alum’s achievement comes on the heels of her appearance in the Amazon Prime documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets – which launched on the streaming platform earlier that month – where she revealed a number of bombshells about her family, including aunt Michelle Duggar’s use of a controversial parenting method called Blanket Training.

“[She] called it encouragement,” Amy revealed. “They literally said, ‘You need to come into the room, and we need to give you some encouragement.’ But it was in the sweetest tone ever, like, ‘Do you need encouragement? I think you need encouragement.’”

Days after the four-part docuseries was released, the mother of one took to social media to slam her uncle, Jim Bob Duggar, for his failure to protect his daughters from abuse.

“So it all kind of boils down to this, right?” Amy said in a pointed TikTok video shared on June 8. “If you’re not going to protect those beautiful daughters from a predator that was living inside your home and you knew about it, and you’re gonna sweep it under the rug and your mentality is kinda just like to brush it off and to hide it and to lie, not only do I not respect you anymore, but I also don’t want to give you a right to get to know my child. Because I will protect my child at all costs.”

She continued, “Just focus on the fact of the abuse was hidden and then he was put on the stand, and he said, ‘Oh judge, I don’t recall.’”

“You don’t recall your daughters’ abuse? You don’t recall that?” she questioned. “Well then, for me, I have to protect my son from you. Because something is not right here. A lot of screws are loose.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Amy’s transformation.