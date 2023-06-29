Amy King (née Duggar) is not letting Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, get away with calling her and cousin Jill Dillard (née Duggar) “toxic” for their appearance in Amazon Prime’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

“The fact that she thinks we were the toxic ones, because we’re speaking out on how we should protect children and how we should value our marriage,” Amy, 36, told Vanity Fair in an interview which was published on Wednesday, June 28, amid sources telling the Daily Mail Anna, 35, called family members who participated in the doc “toxic.” “It’s just sad that she thinks that love hurts like this, that trauma is love and that abuse is love.”

The Counting On alum went on to say that she would “absolutely” help the mother of seven and her children amid Josh’s 12.5-year prison sentence if they asked for it.

“I’ve reached out in every way I know how, but radio silence,” Amy added.

The former reality star previously detailed her attempts to contact Anna during an exclusive interview with In Touch in May 2022, saying, “I can tag her in every [Instagram] post I do.”

“And I can, you know, send her text messages and let her know that like, if you ever need just someone to talk to you, you know, just come to my house, I’ll make tea, I’ll make coffee and we can just sit and you can cry and you can be open and vulnerable and you can actually tell me your feelings and they’re not gonna be, I won’t tell the world, you know.,” Amy continued. “I just don’t have any way of getting a hold of her … I think that they’ve definitely taken some boundaries in her phone … I don’t know if they’re actually getting through.”

Amy has never held back when it comes to her feelings towards Anna’s decision to remain in her marriage despite numerous scandals and cheating allegations.

“So, I don’t know who needs this reminder today,” the former 19 Kids and Counting star began in a series of TikTok videos on May 14, seemingly directed at Anna. “If a man is cheating on you, if he is looking at things that you’re not aware of or that you’re not comfortable with, if he is lying to you in any type of way and making you feel inferior or hushing you up … he’s using you. He doesn’t truly love you. I know that’s hard to hear but stop letting him treat you like a dog. You can not allow that. You can stop the abuse at any time.”

She continued, “Anna, I love you. I have loved you since day one you’ve entered into our family, but let me tell you something, you are showing women all over the world that follow you, that it is okay to have an abuser in your home, around your beautiful children.”

Josh, 35, was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison in May 2022 after being found guilty of two counts of child pornography the previous December. He is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute in Seagoville, Texas, and is scheduled to be released in October 2032.