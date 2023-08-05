19 Kids & Counting alum Amy King (née Duggar) and her mom, Deanna Duggar, claimed Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, looked “ticked at the world” during a recent surprise encounter.

“We saw Anna. I was hugging my friend’s mom, and I looked up, and she was literally a couple inches away from me,” Amy, 36, revealed during a Friday, August 4, TikTok video, adding that her run in took place at a mutual friend’s funeral. “She’s obviously right there in front of me. I was like, like completely startled that I’m seeing her face after years. And I said, ‘Anna,’ and I kind of patted her back and she said, ‘Just give me space.’”

According to Jim Bob Duggar’s sister, Deanna, 61, the former reality star “looked so angry. Period.”

Amy – who recently starred in Amazon Prime’s docuseries about the former reality TV family, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets – went on to say that she and her mom then “walked away.”

“So we gave her space,” she said. “I gave her space, I didn’t hug her. So you guys, she knows that I have been talking about her. And how I’ve been trying to reach her. She obviously knows that I am putting this out there that ‘Anna, you don’t have to be alone in this. We’re here for you. We’re here to protect your children.’”

Amy continued, “She made it clear tonight that she does not want our help. She does not care for our help. She’s gonna do what Anna does.”

The mother of one has been vocal about her desire to help Anna, 35, amid her husband’s multiple sex scandals and subsequent prison sentence, including offering her a place to stay.

“I’m here. I’m here. She doesn’t have to be trapped in this,” Amy told In Touch in May 2022, one week ahead of Josh’s sentencing hearing. “You don’t have to be trapped in lies. You don’t have to be trapped. You’re not trapped. That’s just fear. That’s just literally fear of like what to do next, you know? And heck, I hope she’s OK. I mean, we have room here for seven kids if we need to. That’s just my heart.”

Josh, 35, was later sentenced to 12.5 years in prison after being found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He is scheduled to be released in October 2032.

While Amy revealed that she had reached out to the mother of seven in the past, she claimed “there’s been no answer.”

“I can tag her in every [Instagram] post I do,” Amy added. “And I can, you know, send her text messages and let her know that like, if you ever need just someone to talk to you, you know, just come to my house, I’ll make tea, I’ll make coffee and we can just sit and you can cry and you can be open and vulnerable and you can actually tell me your feelings and they’re not gonna be, I won’t tell the world, you know.”

Despite years of separation, Deanna added in the Friday video that they still “love Anna” and her children.

“We want them to get help. We want them to be free in this crazy nut Bill Gothard phase,” she said, while Amy added, “I will never stop trying to defend children and try to protect children. It’s just clear to me that she doesn’t want help, which is so unbelievably sad.”