No way, baby! Amy King (née Duggar) responded to fans’ speculations that she’s pregnant with baby No. 2 after sharing a family video.

The Counting On alum posted the sweet clip via Instagram on Tuesday, September 21, which included her husband Dillon King and their son Daxton, 23 months. In the video, the family of three walked through a picturesque field and swung Dax by the arms. At the 6-second mark, Amy, 34, briefly touched the lower part of her stomach.

She captioned the video, “It’s those big hugs and the little leg kick for me.”

Many of Amy’s followers assumed the video was a pregnancy announcement. “Congratulations, you’re glowing,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “Do I spy a baby bump?”

“When is the baby due?” a third asked.

However, the 3130 Clothing boutique owner was quick to shut down the rumors in both the comment section and in her Instagram Stories.

“People who just assume I’m pregnant … can a girl not wear a maxi dress anymore without assuming?” the niece of former TLC stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote. “I’ve got my hands full right now!”

“I see how people could and would automatically think I’m pregnant [because] I did grab the lower part of my dress … but that’s just because my dress got stuck in my heels! [But] I’m not pregnant and we aren’t actively trying,” she added to the comment section of the video.

“Pregnancy, and then breastfeeding for almost 2 years and vertigo for 8 months and then all the covid shut down and stress for 3130 was [A LOT],” she continued. “And that’s ok to admit. Good thing God gave me some thick skin. These comments. Wow.”

In October 2020, Amy wrote that she was fine with one child at the moment and wanted to enjoy this age with Dax as opposed to becoming pregnant again. She shared the message after a stranger messaged her an offensive note.

“Hello Amy I would just like to say [you’re] a good mom but aren’t you a little behind some other famous people who are having 4 babies by the time they are 20? You only have one,” the person wrote. “I like you [to] have a fun life but don’t be selfish with your life. Pick up the pace you should have been pregnant again like yesterday.”

“This is a message I received yesterday. I think what really got to me was the fact that this total stranger apparently knows my body so well!? [And] literally tells me that my body is ok to produce more children,” Amy captioned the screenshot. “Who in their right mind says ‘I think your body is ready to pop out more kids’ to a total stranger?!”