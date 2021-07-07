Censored. Amy King (née Duggar) revealed she is being “extra careful” to “protect” son Dax by censoring his shirtless bathing suit photos on social media in an introspective Instagram post on Wednesday, July 7. The post comes a week after TLC canceled the Duggar family’s TV series Counting On amid Josh Duggar‘s legal battle.

“Mom, where did the weekend go??” the 34-year-old captioned a photo of her 21-month-old boy, who was sitting shirtless on a pool floatie while wearing a cap that read, “Best Kid Ever.” She went on to explain that she had second thoughts about posting the summer snapshot.

“I posted the unedited version, and then I thought to myself, ‘Is that too much skin? He’s just shirtless.’ And then I thought, ‘You never know who is seeing this picture and what they are thinking.’ And now I’m going to be extra careful and protect him! I encourage all parents to be very careful on what we post from now on,” Amy continued. “I now have a new set of eyes and I’m more of aware of how someone can use anything for evil. It’s the sad truth, but something worth sharing for sure.”

She concluded her messaged, “Love y’all! And well … we just miss the weekend we spent it eating yummy BBQ and tons of swimming!”

On June 29, the mother of one spoke out following TLC’s announcement that they were canceling Counting On after six years of being on the air. “[I have a] question for anyone out there who is a lawyer, a.k.a. Derick,” Amy said in an Instagram Stories video, on which she also tagged her cousin Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard. “Once a show is canceled, does that mean if anyone has signed an NDA, is that canceled since there’s no show to protect?”

“I have a feeling that things are going to get very interesting,” Amy, who wed husband Dillion King in 2015, added.

The network confirmed that day that they would cease “producing additional seasons of Counting On” in a statement to Us Weekly, exactly two months after Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s eldest son was arrested on child pornography charges.

Josh has since pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released from jail after posting bond. Remaining in home confinement with third-party custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber, Josh awaits his trial, which is set for November 30.