Amanda Bynes Quits Podcast to Get Manicurist License

Amanda Bynes reconnected with fans during the December 9 premiere of “Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast.” Although the first episode did “really well,” the former child star is hanging up her mic and will instead pursue her beauty career.

“I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to,” Amanda, 37, wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 21. “After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I’m going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!”

The She’s the Man star announced the short-lived project on November 12 and detailed the then-up-and-coming podcast with fans. “At first, we are going to interview our friends and then we’re hoping to take it mainstream and interview celebrities and artists,” she said in an Instagram video.

“From one Amanda to another: I truly truly hope this is the big comeback for you! You are so hilarious, and I have been a fan of yours for a long time,” one of many positive fan comments read. “I wish you so much happiness and success in the near future! You’ve got this!!”

Amanda Bynes/ Instagram

Amanda is on a journey to turn a new leaf after she was put on a psychiatric hold on March 19. The Easy A star was seen wandering the streets of Los Angeles and allegedly called 911 from a pedestrian’s cell phone after experiencing a psychotic episode. The Nickelodeon legend ditched 90s Con one day prior, where she was going to speak on the All That panel in Connecticut.

“It’s awesome to see she’s doing better. Which is great. We’re just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it’s answered prayers that she’s doing a lot better,” Amanda’s All That costar Kel Mitchell told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Five months after the incident, Amanda started to focus and “work on her illness,” a source exclusively told In Touch in August. “She checked in to an inpatient facility where she will have 24/7 care with experienced healthcare workers and be around other patients so she doesn’t feel so isolated.”

The insider explained that Amanda’s first hospitalized psychiatric hold in 2013 has since affected her mental state. The Sydney White actress was also put under a conservatorship that year, which lasted until March 2022.

“Clearly, living by herself wasn’t helping her,” the source admitted to In Touch. “She’s worried she’ll go off her meds if she lives by herself. Amanda recognizes that what she needs is a structured environment. Now she has hope things will improve.”