Amanda Bynes Admits to Having Plastic Surgery: See Photos of Her Transformation

Amanda Bynes was just 10 years old when she began her acting career on Nickelodeon’s All That and she’s been through a lot in the public eye over the years. Amid her mental health struggles, the actress has also undergone quite a physical transformation as a result of plastic surgery.

In December 2023, she admitted to having blepharoplasty surgery done on her eyes to help boost her “self-confidence.” She also previously revealed that she had a nose job.

Keep scrolling through the gallery for photos of Amanda’s transformation over the years!