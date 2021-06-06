A somber moment? Alex Rodriguez looked sad while eating alone in New York City as ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez‘s romance with Ben Affleck heats up.

A-Rod, 45, dined al fresco at Bar Pitti on Saturday, June 5. He dressed casually in a black polo, black pants and sneakers. During his meal, the former New York Yankee looked lost in thought and at one point, rubbed his eye with the back of his hand.

It seems Alex is still adjusting to single life after his split from J. Lo, 51. The former couple called it quits in April after four years together and two years engaged. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they wrote in a joint statement on April 15. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Shortly after their breakup, Jen moved on with her old flame, Ben, 48. “It started innocently enough with Ben reaching out to check up on her as a friend,” an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch about how they reunited. “But he knew exactly what he was doing. He was single and she was single.”

The “On the Floor” singer and the Argo star previously dated in 2002 and quickly got engaged, but they had split and called off their wedding by 2004. When they reconnected 17 years after their initial breakup, it didn’t take long for Jen and Ben, a.k.a. “Bennifer,” to “picked up right where they left off,” another source revealed. “It’s like no time has passed at all.”

As for Alex, the former MLB star was “heartbroken” at first about Jen moving on so quickly, as he was “holding out hope” that they would reconcile, a third source revealed to In Touch in May.

It didn’t take long for Alex to be ready to get back on the dating scene, though. A fourth insider revealed to In Touch that he was already “on the prowl” for someone new to date just one month after his breakup from Jen.

