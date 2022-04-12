Good sport? Alex Rodriguez broke his silence regarding his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck.

While appearing on ESPN 2’s Sunday Night Baseball, sports broadcaster Michael Kay hinted at J. Lo and Ben’s engagement during a conversation with the retired baseball player about the Yankees vs. Red Sox game. “It’s a great time in sports,” Michael, 61, said. “You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”

Alex, 46, laughed at the statement before he replied, “Happiness and world peace is what we’re looking for.” The former Yankees player then sat in silence for several seconds before they went back to discussing the game.

J. Lo, 52, called off her two-year engagement to Alex back in March 2021. The “On the Floor” songstress announced her engagement to Ben, 49, on Friday, April 8, in a video that was published to her “On the JLo” newsletter.

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

“So, I have a really exciting and special story to share,” The Wedding Planner actress said in the clip that was also posted to her Twitter and Instagram accounts that day. She continued to share the happy news by updating her Twitter handle with an engagement ring emoji.

In the video, J. Lo gave fans a look at her stunning green ring. Just one day earlier, TMZ published photos of the Second Act star wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring on her wedding finger.

J. Lo and Ben were Hollywood’s favorite couple back in 2002 after they met on the set of their film Gigli. The pair were engaged by the end of that year, though the duo called it quits in 2004. They previously cited the overwhelming attention and media buzz as the main reason for their split.

Days after J. Lo confirmed their second engagement, an insider exclusively told In Touch that the Marry Me actress was “literally so ecstatic” that Ben popped the question. “She had a feeling Ben would propose but didn’t know when,” the insider said. “He completely surprised her.”

“It was one of the happiest moments in her life,” the source added. “In both their lives.”

J. Lo rekindled her romance with Ben shortly after she confirmed her split from Alex in April 2021. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the pair wrote in a joint statement to Today at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

In Touch previously confirmed the former couple had “called off their engagement” on March 12 of that year. “[Jennifer and Alex] are on a break. It’s been a long time coming. There were trust issues and the relationship just wasn’t working. They’re both sad about it,” the insider said. “She is prioritizing her family and kids. They may get back together in the future but need time to figure out what they really want.”

The “Jenny from the Block” singer shares 14-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 53.

J. Lo and Alex confirmed their split following rumors that the former MLB player had a fling with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. However, the Bravo star shut down affair speculation and claimed she was only “acquaintances” with Alex.