Bling bling! Jennifer Lopez sent engagement rumors flying this week when she flashed a massive diamond on that finger.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer was furniture shopping in Culver City, California, with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme, when the paparazzi caught a glimpse of the rock on her left ring finger.

After spotting the cameras, however, the 52-year-old seemingly twisted the ring around her finger before exiting the store in an effort to hide the giant sparkler from cameras.

So is this just another “rock that she’s got” or did Ben Affleck really get down on one knee?

“There’s no question that Jen and Ben will be engaged,” one source exclusively told In Touch. “It’s just a matter of time.”

“He wanted to propose on her birthday in July, but some say Ben feels that’s too far away,” the source added. “He’ll probably do it in early spring when they have plans to go away.”

This wouldn’t be the first engagement for Bennifer, however. The couple famously dated in the early 2000s after meeting on the set of Gigli. After more than two years and one postponed wedding, the couple called it quits in 2004.

Just months after their split, the Hustlers star married singer Marc Anthony. The couple welcomed twins, Emme and Max, four years later, before splitting in 2011. Ben also moved on and married actress Jennifer Garner the following year. The now-exes share three children together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

After Jen called off her engagement to former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez last summer, the iconic duo rekindled their romance and have been seemingly inseparable since, with Ben even appearing in her “Marry Me” music video.

“He’s told pretty much everyone that he lost Jen once before, and he’s not going to let that happen again,” the source said. “It’s meant to be, and if you see them together, there’s no doubt about it.”

As for having the family’s support … one insider told us that the kids are “all on board” and “even Jen Garner thinks it’s a good idea.”

Neither J.Lo nor Ben has addressed the engagement speculation. However, the couple recently purchased a massive $55 million estate in Bel-Air as they prepare to blend their two families.