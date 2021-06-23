A shoulder to lean on. Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, had a tumultuous split in 2008, however, this year, they’re closer than ever.

A source recently dished to Us Weekly about the current status of the ex-couple’s relationship. “Alex and his ex are just good friends and work well at coparenting,” the insider said.

“He has a lot of respect for her husband and they’ve gotten closer as friends. Cynthia and Alex’s relationship started off very messy, but they’ve certainly got closer in the past year or so,” the source continued.

Cynthia, 48, and Alex, 45, were married from 2002 until 2008. The pair share daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

Cynthia is now married to real estate mogul Angel Nicholas, and they also share a daughter. The former baseball player and ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez split in April after four years together. The “I’m Real” singer, 51, is currently dating Ben Affleck.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” J. Lo and the MLB star wrote in a joint statement on April 15. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Alex was even seen partying on June 19 with none other than Ben’s ex Lindsay Shookus. However, Lindsay and Alex are just friends and nothing special is going on. A rep for Alex told In Touch on June 21, “No story here. He was at [her] party for under an hour and have been friends for 15 years. Every girl he sits next to is not a girlfriend.”

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Alex recently rented a $5 million mansion in Bridgehampton, New York, just a mile away from J. Lo’s home. Jennifer and A-Rod spent the summer of 2020 in her $10 million Water Mill estate, and the actress will be heading out to eastern Long Island for this summer as well.

Cynthia’s divorce petition stated that there were “extramarital affairs and other marital misconduct” as the reason for the breakup. She also claimed the ex-Yankee “emotionally abandoned his wife and children.”

The former couple have stayed on good terms years after their divorce was finalized, as Cynthia and Alex have reunited several times over the years. They met on June 21 to take their children to lunch. The former teacher’s other daughter and Alex’s nephew also joined the family to get a bite to eat.

In March 2017, A-Rod and Cynthia smiled for photos together at their daughters’ Parent-Teacher Day at school.

Earlier this month, Alex and the Miami native took in a workout session together. Alex shared the outing via his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL!”