#Adulting! Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown enjoyed some brotherly love while celebrating her milestone 18th birthday on Monday, November 23.

Bear Brown shared a new photo on Instagram showing Gabriel Brown, 30, holding up a lit candle while standing next to Rain, likely ready for her to make a wish. “It seems like just yesterday she was born! It’s been an honor getting to watch her grow into the woman she is today. Happy birthday, little sister,” the father of one, 31, gushed in his nostalgic caption alongside the sibling snap.

Discover; Courtesy Gabriel Brown/Instagram

Rain thanked Bear for his kind words and also shared a statement to her official Instagram page expressing how grateful she is for all of the sweet messages from friends and family. “Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes. Truly was a very special day. God bless #stayhappy #staystrong,” she captioned a scenic shot.

The Brown family appears to be counting their blessings after going through a very trying experience over the summer. “We suffered a devastating [loss] yesterday,” Bear announced on August 19. “The [Palmer] fire swept through our mountain, our home! It’s still burning! I’ll keep everyone posted! God bless!”

Despite everything that was unfolding near their home, Bear told fans they were refusing to “give up” and were helping out however they could. The squad later confirmed they were safe and incredibly thankful for the assisting firefighters and first responders. “Our hearts and prayers are with everybody going like times like these with us,” Rain said in the video shared via their show’s Instagram page.

Courtesy Rain Brown/Instagram

Fans watched as the Discovery Channel brood relocated from Alaska to Washington State during season 8 in 2018. “We fell in love with the whole area,” patriarch Billy Brown said about their stunning new digs to People in February 2019, adding, “This is what we always wanted but just couldn’t have up north.”

In September, Rain followed up with another inspirational message amid hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“In times of uncertainty, we must find peace in the certainty of God’s love,” she wrote. “Prayers out to anyone struggling, you can get through this and you will find your rainbow. It’s never an easy path but it’s well worth it in the end.”

They always find the silver lining!