Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown revealed to fans that he was suddenly hospitalized, but why? Shortly after the Discovery Channel personality shared a photo of him via social media wearing a hospital wristband, he spoke out about the incident and explained what happened.

Why Was Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown Hospitalized?

On April 17, 2023, Bear shared a photo via Instagram in the morning simply captioned, “Oops!” The post included a picture of the reality TV star flashing a medical wristband at the camera while sitting in what appeared to be a hospital room.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section to ask Bear what led him to seek medical attention.

“What happened? Are you OK so far?” one fan wrote, to which Bear replied, “Yes!”

Hours later, the Washington State resident broke his silence on the matter to explain what went down.

“Hey everybody! I was working yesterday, hauling hay and undoing old barbed wire, and I accidentally stabbed myself really deep with a rusty piece of barbed wire,” Bear wrote in a separate Instagram post, adding, “So, I had to go to the emergency room to get a tetanus shot!”

Does Bear Brown Have Kids?

Bear welcomed baby No. 1, son River, with wife Raiven Brown (née Adams) in March 2020. Raiven gave birth to the couple’s second son, Cove, in January 2023.

After announcing Cove’s birth, Bear and Raiven revealed that their second child had to be admitted to the NICU like his brother, River, shortly after his birth.

“Our son was born yesterday morning, it was my scheduled C-section,” Raiven wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “We decided this was the best option due to risks and my first born being a C-section. Unfortunately, he has a few things going on, so he is in the NICU. It’s so difficult making it to 38 weeks and baby boy going to the NICU like his big brother.”

Despite the difficult start, Cove was released from the NICU later that month, his dad confirmed via Instagram.

“Cove is finally out of the NICU and where he belongs: in his mother’s arms!!!!” Bear captioned an emotional Instagram post. “I know I’ve said it before, but Raiven is amazing, and I couldn’t be more proud of her! She is so strong! And I’m feeling very blessed to have two boys who had rough starts, but are now doing great!!!”

Are Alaskan Bush People’s Bear and Raiven Still Together?

It appears the couple is still together in 2023, even though they briefly split in late 2022.

“Bear and I have separated,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in December 2022. “I am putting my health and my children first. We will be coparenting, no drama, and I won’t be sharing info past this point.”

One month later, however, the pair seemingly mended their past ups and downs after Raiven clarified that they simply took a “break.”

“Unlikely we will need to coparent prolonged as we are working out the issues,” she explained to a fan. “We have made so much progress while separated through our relationship. We have been together for a year without separating because things are going well.”

By mid-January 2023, Raiven confirmed that she and Bear officially reunited when they celebrated their wedding anniversary by enjoying a “movie date” with River, she revealed via Instagram at the time.