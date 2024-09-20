Beyonce Snubbed at CMAs: ‘Feels Like a Slap in the Face’

Beyoncé is seething after her best-selling Cowboy Carter album received zero nominations from the Country Music Association for its 58th CMA Awards, a source exclusively tells In Touch. Producers for the upcoming awards show are equally upset over the popular R&B singer being snubbed over fears she now won’t perform on ABC’s broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 20.

Beyoncé’s debut in the genre became the first album by a Black female artist to top the country charts. However, the Houston native’s record and No. 1 single “Texas Hold ’Em” were both ignored in favor of Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll.

Bey, 43, fared no better in the Best Female Vocalist nominations, losing out to Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde and Lainey Wilson.

“The Academy was sending out a message by thumbing their nose at Beyoncé,” one CMA voting member tells In Touch. However, the insider — who claims to have voted for Bey — adds, “Just what exactly that message was is still unclear.”

But Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change racial justice organization, charges the CMAs snubbed Beyoncé because of the color of her skin.

“Recognizing Beyoncé at the CMAs would force everyone to confront a multitude of truths: the roots of country music in Black music, the history of racism in country music and the prospect of having to give up not only their white audiences, but the part of their audience that can’t stand to see Black excellence succeed in this country,” Robinson said. “It would also force them to confront the one enclave of culture they use as an escape from ever having to see Black people: their music.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

But sources believe possible racial animosity is only one potential reason.

“A lot of people in the country music industry see her as an interloper,” the insider explains. “It’s like they feel Beyoncé wanted to show the world she could conquer country music, and now it’s doubtful she will ever make another country music album — and they didn’t want to reward that.”

A TV source says the CMAs may be cutting their own throat.

“Having Beyoncé performing and up for awards would have brought millions more eyeballs to the show,” the expert notes. “It ends up hurting the CMA in the long run.”

Meanwhile, a friend of the “16 Carriages” artist says that Beyoncé was shocked and furious over not being nominated.

“Bey grew up on country music and has a great love for it,” her friend explains. “Not being recognized for her country album that did so well feels like a slap in the face.”