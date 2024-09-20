Initially reluctant about having children with her husband, David Toborowsky, 90 Day Fiancé star Annie Suwan revealed what led her to change her mind at 30 years old.

“I [felt] I was getting old and then I look at David [and thought], ‘We cannot wait any more,’” Annie, 31, told Us Weekly alongside her husband, 56, in an interview published on Thursday, September 19. “I think I would love to have a baby … I have been drinking enough in this life.”

The Thailand native joked that she was “tired” of the lifestyle and acting like a “stupid, drunk monkey,” adding, “I’m ready to be a mom and if I wait more, [David’s] going to die and we are not going to have a baby.”

Annie and David announced they were expecting their first child together in July, after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF). Initially, the 90 Day Fiancé alums were reluctant to grow their family because of David’s older age and his previous vasectomy. David already has two daughters, Ashley and Brittani, and a son, Jacob, from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, Annie admitted that although she once wanted kids with the father of three, she was no longer “sure,” first revealing this during season 1 of their spinoff, David and Annie: After the 90 Days.

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

“It is a roller-coaster because when you think everything is going well, there could be a hiccup,” David explained to the outlet. “She had to have some fibroids removed and you’re basically going by her biological clock. Because I had the vasectomy, they had to surgically extract [sperm]. We did that on Valentine’s Day, which was an auspicious [timing]. … But IVF is such a miracle.”

Courtesy of David Toborowsky/Instagram

Although the father of three said his older children have “come around” to the idea of a new sibling, he admitted there was still “some apprehension.”

“Understandably so. I mean it is different. I think once they see the baby, I think they’re going to come around even more,” David told Us. “My son is probably more excited, but the girls have come around and they’re supportive and saying, ‘Look, as long as you don’t forget about us, that’s all we ask.’”

The Arizona native “understood” his children’s concerns, but acknowledged he and Annie decided on having a baby together because “it’s something that will outlast us.”

He continued, “I know, especially me, but it’s something that we share together that really is the topper on the relationship, that we can pass on our genes, our knowledge, our experience to the baby, and hopefully the baby will grow up and be a fine person and contribute to society.”

David and Annie first introduced their relationship on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2017. David traveled to Annie’s native Thailand after suffering a stroke and crossed paths with his future wife by chance at a bar. After tying the knot in 2017, the international couple went on to appear on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? before they were given their own spinoff in January 2022.