Ashton Kutcher was slammed by fans after a resurfaced video showed the actor laughing off a question about Diddy’s notorious parties, sparking criticism over their friendship in the wake of the mogul’s arrest on sex trafficking charges.

Ashton, 46, was asked to shed light on Diddy’s infamous parties in a resurfaced 2019 Hot Ones segment. “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” he replied with a smile, before pausing to consider his next statement. “Can’t tell that one either … I’m cycling through them.”

Although it is unclear which festivities Ashton attended, he added, “Diddy party stories … weird man.”

Fans were quick to call out the sitcom actor and question Ashton’s friendship with the disgraced rapper. “The real question is why Diddy felt comfortable enough to invite Kutcher in the first place,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Sounds like a witness to me.”

The That ’70s Show alum is a well-known advocate against human trafficking, which is why he is facing backlash as the resurfaced clip doesn’t reflect well on him — especially with Diddy, 54, currently being held without bond on charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation for prostitution.

Diddy (Real name: Sean Combs) was arrested on Monday, September 16, by Homeland Security, after a months-long investigation that included raids of his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami. According to an indictment obtained by In Touch, the Bad Boy Records founder is accused of manipulating and luring women to participate in “Freak Offs,” which were carefully arranged events involving sexual activities with female victims and male commercial sex workers, from 2009 to the present day.

During the searches of his homes, law enforcement “seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant,” according to the paperwork.

Getty

The indictment also accused the “Last Night” artist of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse, as well as a consistent and widespread pattern of mistreatment toward women.

“To do so, [Diddy] relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Celebrity Crossword 44 Crosswords Play now

Following his arrest, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, maintained his innocence, telling TMZ, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

The “I Need a Girl” artist appeared in court on Wednesday, September 18, and offered his $48 million Miami home and his mother’s house as collateral in an appeal against the bond denial. He also agreed to submit to weekly drug tests if released. However, his request was denied after federal prosecutors argued that Diddy be kept in custody. They argued that he had previously contacted witnesses and could do so again if released on bail, potentially obstructing the case.

Diddy is currently being held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where he was placed on suicide watch as he waited for his trial. Diddy’s lawyer clarified that his client wasn’t suicidal, but the directive was a routine measure for “new, high-profile inmates,” TMZ reported on Thursday, September 19.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.