RHOC’s Shannon Beador’s Ex David’s Criminal Charges Dropped

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband, David Beador, scored a huge victory in court as his criminal charges were dropped, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court records obtained by In Touch, the charges of reckless driving and speeding greater than 100 miles per hour were dismissed at a hearing on Thursday, September 19.

David was pulled over by Newport Beach Police on February 4, at around 9:15 a.m, while driving his 2022 Porsche 911.

A couple of weeks later, David was charged by the Orange County District Attorney with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and an infraction for unlawfully driving a vehicle at a speed greater than 100 miles per hour.

David, who was represented Shannon’s longtime attorney Michael Fell, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The case was officially dismissed earlier this week.

David being charged by police came months after Shannon was arrested for driving under the influence.

Back in November 2023, Shannon was sentenced to 36 months of informal probation. The court also ordered her to complete a nine-month alcohol education class, pay a series of fines and fees and complete the community service.

The Bravo star entered a plea of no contest to one count DUI and one count driving with a BAC higher than .08 percent. The judge dismissed the additional charge related to property damage.

Shannon was arrested in September 2023 after crashing her car into a residential property in Newport Beach, California.

After being hit with her sentence, Shannon said, “I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident. I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far.”

For his part, David has several other legal issues to attend to at the moment.

His estranged wife, Lesley Beador, filed for divorce this week, days after obtaining a temporary restraining order against David.

In her divorce petition, Lesley asked the court to award her spousal support and terminate David’s right to collect any support from her. She listed the date of marriage as October 15, 2020, and the date of September 8.

The exes share a 3-year-old daughter named Anna Love Beador.

Lesley demanded primary legal and physical custody. David opposed the request. He asked the court to award him joint legal and physical custody of Anna.

He also asked for the prenuptial agreement they signed before getting hitched be enforced in the case. He said that the prenup provides Lesley with $10,000 per month.

David said he will pay the support for half the duration of the marriage, which is what the prenup states.

In her restraining order petition, Lesley accused David of being verbally abusive and jealous of her ex.

She said, “I never know when [David’s] next meltdown will be or how long they will last. These meltdowns when they occur are nonstop, even when he is working and they cause me to live in fear and to worry about the effect on the children.”

David denied the claims. He told the court, “Lesley routinely tells me I am abusive when I disagree with her or make my opinions known. She has a habit of texting me consistently for hours at a time, trying to spark a reaction out of me. I believe Lesley is angry because I cut off the unlimited spending ability on her credit cards over the weekend,” he said.

David added, “Lesley will spin whatever story she needs to spin in the correct circumstance to get what she wants.”

The court awarded Lesley a temporary restraining order until a hearing next month.