In Touch takes a look at your horoscope forecast for the week of September 22 through September 28.

Libra

SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22

A great opportunity to push yourself arrives on a silver platter, so grab it and run with it. Your imagination hits new heights when it comes to romance.

LUCKY NUMBER: 7

SCORPIO

OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21

Early in the week is ideal for enjoyment, but then it’s time to buckle down and get serious. Tackle boring tasks when even you are blown away by your ability to focus.

LUCKY NUMBER: 10

SAGITTARIUS

NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Being with some of your favorite people lifts your spirits in a way nothing else can this week, so gather your pals and let them know they are appreciated. Creativity strikes.

LUCKY NUMBER: 1

CAPRICORN

DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Your loved ones enjoy talking about the past, and their stories are a treasure. Keep your chin up when your confidence gets rattled at the office.

LUCKY NUMBER: 8

AQUARIUS

JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18

Your mind is working overtime. Interesting ideas and tempting plans captivate you, and you’re eager to share them with you-know-who. Good news: Your enthusiasm is contagious!

LUCKY NUMBER: 6

PISCES

FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 2

You enjoy acting in the spur of the moment this week, especially where your social life is concerned. A surprising connection ends when you have to show them the door.

LUCKY NUMBER: 2

ARIES

MARCH 21 – APRIL 19

A recent personal triumph has you wondering what you can accomplish next. Stay open-minded, because your next thrill may come from an unlikely source. Keep your ears open; good things are being said!

LUCKY NUMBER: 12

TAURUS

APRIL 20 – MAY 20

You’re keeping a low profile, but there’s plenty going on this week. It won’t hurt to show off your social side. Just don’t panic if you have a change of heart. Listen to your intuition.

LUCKY NUMBER: 5

GEMINI

MAY 21 – JUNE 21

It’s another good week for making plans, but some renewed attention to your finances might be necessary. Remember: Taking the long way is more courageous than seeking the easy way out.

LUCKY NUMBER: 11

CANCER

JUNE 22 – JULY 22

There’s a lot to reconsider this week, especially where a major goal is concerned. Are you rushing things? Slow down and enjoy every moment. You have nothing to worry about!

LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Celebrity Crossword 43 Crosswords Play now

LEO

JULY 23 – AUGUST 22

You’ve been drawn to a certain someone lately, but be careful and don’t get too involved. Your finances improve — bank the extra money! Reach out to an old friend in need.

LUCKY NUMBER: 4

VIRGO

AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22

You want to infuse some meaning in your life — and that’s admirable. Just don’t expect everyone to follow you down this path. Now is a good time for self-reflection and for finding the answers you need.

LUCKY NUMBER: 9