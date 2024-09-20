Push Yourself! See Your Horoscope Forecast for the Week of September 22 Through September 28
Libra
SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22
A great opportunity to push yourself arrives on a silver platter, so grab it and run with it. Your imagination hits new heights when it comes to romance.
LUCKY NUMBER: 7
SCORPIO
OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21
Early in the week is ideal for enjoyment, but then it’s time to buckle down and get serious. Tackle boring tasks when even you are blown away by your ability to focus.
LUCKY NUMBER: 10
SAGITTARIUS
NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21
Being with some of your favorite people lifts your spirits in a way nothing else can this week, so gather your pals and let them know they are appreciated. Creativity strikes.
LUCKY NUMBER: 1
CAPRICORN
DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19
Your loved ones enjoy talking about the past, and their stories are a treasure. Keep your chin up when your confidence gets rattled at the office.
LUCKY NUMBER: 8
AQUARIUS
JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18
Your mind is working overtime. Interesting ideas and tempting plans captivate you, and you’re eager to share them with you-know-who. Good news: Your enthusiasm is contagious!
LUCKY NUMBER: 6
PISCES
FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 2
You enjoy acting in the spur of the moment this week, especially where your social life is concerned. A surprising connection ends when you have to show them the door.
LUCKY NUMBER: 2
ARIES
MARCH 21 – APRIL 19
A recent personal triumph has you wondering what you can accomplish next. Stay open-minded, because your next thrill may come from an unlikely source. Keep your ears open; good things are being said!
LUCKY NUMBER: 12
TAURUS
APRIL 20 – MAY 20
You’re keeping a low profile, but there’s plenty going on this week. It won’t hurt to show off your social side. Just don’t panic if you have a change of heart. Listen to your intuition.
LUCKY NUMBER: 5
GEMINI
MAY 21 – JUNE 21
It’s another good week for making plans, but some renewed attention to your finances might be necessary. Remember: Taking the long way is more courageous than seeking the easy way out.
LUCKY NUMBER: 11
CANCER
JUNE 22 – JULY 22
There’s a lot to reconsider this week, especially where a major goal is concerned. Are you rushing things? Slow down and enjoy every moment. You have nothing to worry about!
LUCKY NUMBER: 3
LEO
JULY 23 – AUGUST 22
You’ve been drawn to a certain someone lately, but be careful and don’t get too involved. Your finances improve — bank the extra money! Reach out to an old friend in need.
LUCKY NUMBER: 4
VIRGO
AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22
You want to infuse some meaning in your life — and that’s admirable. Just don’t expect everyone to follow you down this path. Now is a good time for self-reflection and for finding the answers you need.
LUCKY NUMBER: 9
