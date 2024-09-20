Khloe Kardashian Brags About Partying With Diddy in 2014 KUWTK Clip

Khloé Kardashian once bragged about attending one of Diddy‘s parties in a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and now, she’s under fire as a video of the scene resurfaced on social media amid the disgraced rapper’s arrest on sex trafficking charges.

TikTok user @narrativesaint shared a clip of the season 9 episode titled “Secrets of a Double Life,” which aired in 2014. In the video, Khloé, 40, had a conversation with sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker in her closet.

“So, who was with you this weekend?” the Poosh founder asked Khloé, who replied, “A bunch of my friends.”

Kourtney, 45, listed “Diddy, Quincy [Brown], Justin Bieber and French Montana,” all of whom Khloé confirmed she was with.

The video cut to a later scene in the episode when the former Dash co-owners went bowling with bestie Khadijah Haqq McCray.

“Khloé’s still drunk from last night. She didn’t go to bed!” Kourtney told Khadijah, 41.

The Good American founder added, “I haven’t been to bed yet.”

After the trio assembled in their seats, Khloé shared that she “got on a plane at 5:30 a.m.”

“Well, this party, I think half the people there were butt naked. You would have loved it,” she directed toward Khadijah.

While Khloé took her turn to bowl, Kourtney asked Khadijah if she met Khloé’s “new crew of friends.”

Khadijah confirmed that she met Khloé’s party crew and started laughing before the reality star told her to “stop talking.”

“It all makes sense Diddy, Usher, Justin Bieber, French Montana, Meek Mill, Stevie J damn this guy was on another level,” one person wrote in a Thursday, September 20, comment under the video, which was posted in April.

“This is not aging well,” a second person recently commented, while a third fan wrote, “She was doing them freak offs in the plane. Smh.”

Diddy, 54, was arrested by Homeland Security in his New York hotel on Monday, September 16. He is being investigated on federal racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion charges, In Touch confirmed after obtaining the unsealed indictment.

The “Last Night” artist is being accused of abusing women to “fulfill his sexual desires.”

“To do so, [Diddy] relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled — creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice,” the documents read.

The Grand Jury also claimed that Diddy hosted “Freak Offs,” which were explicit events that involved sexual acts with male commercial sex workers and female victims. After Homeland Security raided Diddy’s California and Miami homes, they discovered various “Freak Off” items including “narcotics,” “lubricant” and “1,000 bottles of baby oil.”

Diddy faced a judge during his arrangement hearing in New York on Tuesday, September 17. After he pleaded not guilty, the judge ruled that the Grammy winner would be held in custody without bail until trial.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told TMZ in a statement on Tuesday, September 17. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.