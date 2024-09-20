Diddy’s new life in prison includes strict rules including no smoking and random drug tests — but he can contact his family while locked up, In Touch has learned.

The mogul, who has been spotted puffing away numerous times since his homes were raided by the feds earlier this year, will not be allowed to purchase cigarettes at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The federal inmate admission and orientation handbook states, “Inmate smoking is prohibited in all [Bureau of Prison] facilities.”

The prison does offer inmates wellness programs, which include smoking cessation and yoga.

As In Touch first reported, Diddy, 54, will have to wake up by 6 a.m. and must have his bed made by 7:30 a.m.

The musician will have to mop the floor and keep his quarters tidy.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs

The handbook revealed that Diddy’s prison should have a workstation that allows him to communicate with his associates.

“Inmates may correspond with friends and family using public messaging. This is a restricted version of email that will only allow text messages and no attachments. There is a cost per minute fee for using this service. Messages are limited to 13,000 characters,” the handbook states.

Diddy can use the telephone system from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and then from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. However, all of his calls are subject to recording.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

The handbook explains, “Telephone calls are subject to monitoring and recording by institution staff. Inmates are limited to 300 minutes per month and may be used for any combination of collect or direct dial calls. Ordinarily, inmates will be allowed an extra 100 minutes per month in November and December.”

“Telephone privileges are a supplemental means of maintaining community and family ties. Telephones are to be used for lawful purposes only. Threats, extortion, may result in prosecution. All inmate telephones are subject to monitoring and recording. Inmates must contact their unit team to arrange an unmonitored attorney call,” the handbook adds.

Diddy will have access to a television and can participate in arts and craft programs. The handbook states, “Art work includes all paintings and sketches rendered in any of the usual media (e.g., paints, pastels, crayons, pencils, inks, hobby craft activities crochet & knitting. Use of hobby craft facilities is a privilege that the Warden or staff delegated that authority may grant or deny. Inmates are encouraged to participate in housing unit activities such as unit-based hobby.”

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

As In Touch previously reported, Diddy was arrested on Monday, September 16, on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Diddy proposed a $50 million bond package that included putting his Miami mansion up as collateral.

Prosecutors argued the reported billionaire is a “serious flight risk” and needed to be kept behind bars until trial. Diddy was denied twice in his attempt to be released on bond.

The entertainer’s lawyer said Diddy was placed on suicide watch but he said his client was not suicidal. He said it was a routine measure by prison officials. Diddy’s attorney said he met with his client at the facility and noted he was “strong, healthy, confident and focused on his defense.”

Following his arrest, the entertainer’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person but is not criminal.”

He added, “To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”