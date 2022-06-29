Keeping him in your thoughts. Alabama Barker is asking fans for prayers amid her dad Travis Barker‘s emergency hospitalization on Tuesday, June 28.

Following photos surfacing of Travis, 46, being rushed from a gurney into an ambulance with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side, the Blink-182 drummer’s daughter took to her Instagram Stories, asking her followers, “Please send your prayers.”

The newlywed couple first went to West Hills Hospital, which is close to their Calabasas home in the morning. However, because Travis needed additional care, he was taken to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

While it is unclear what the exact nature of his medical emergency is at this time, Kourtney recently contracted COVID-19 for a second time.

The mom of three took to her site, Poosh.com, on June 23 to reveal that she had tested positive but had since recovered.

Travis, who shares Alabama, 16, and son Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and Kourtney, 43, were noticeably absent from social media coverage of her sister Khloé Kardashian‘s 38th birthday party, just one day before Travis’ medical emergency landed him in the hospital.

Nearly a month before his hospitalization, the musician and the Poosh founder tied the knot in Portofino, Italy.

Saying their “I do’s” on the hillside, medieval castle Castello Brown with several of the Kardashian-Jenners in attendance, the pair kept their Italian getaway going with an extended honeymoon in the country.

After returning to Los Angeles on May 27, Kourtney ended up changing her Instagram bio to reflect her newlywed status. Although her name is listed as Kourtney Kardashian Barker on her social media account, it’s still uncertain this is a change she also made legally as well.

Following the news of Travis and Kourtney’s engagement in October 2021, Alabama and Landon were overjoyed at the couple’s amazing news.

Alabama gave a glimpse of Kourtney’s huge engagement ring and wrote in the caption, “So happy for you guys,” adding, “I love [you] both.”

Sharing his sister’s feelings on the proposal, Landon also shared his celebratory message, writing, “Congratulations [Kourtney] and [Travis] I’m so happy for you guys love you guys so much.”

In addition to Alabama and Landon, Travis also has a close relationship with Shanna’s eldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.