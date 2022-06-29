Rob Kardashian made a rare outing to celebrate Khloé Kardashian’s 38th birthday, with Kim Kardashian offering a sight of the Kardashian brother in her social media posts from the event.

As the SKIMS founder, 41, shared footage via Instagram Stories from her sister’s celebration, the Arthur George founder, 35, can be seen walking past in the background of one video.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The outing follows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s absence from Kourtney Kardashian’s May wedding to Travis Barker.

While his absence from his sister’s big day did not go unnoticed, there is no beef between the siblings. A source told In Touch exclusively that Rob skipped the event because he “wants to be private.”

“Rob is a very private person,” the insider explained of why he chose to skip his sister’s nuptials. “He knew that the wedding would be on the world stage.”

The couple is planning a fourth wedding event to “celebrate with [Rob] in L.A.” in addition to other family and friends, including Kourtney’s grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, who could not attend overseas.

“There are lots of people that they still have to celebrate with in L.A.,” says the insider, adding that the Poosh founder, 43, and Blink-182 drummer, 46, “want to do a big party” back in their hometown.

Rob’s rare public appearance comes weeks after his mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim, Khloé and Kylie Jenner won a defamation trial against Rob’s ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna. The sisters won the suit on May 2, defeating claims of alleged abuse, defamation and cancellation of Chyna and Rob’s E! series, Rob & Chyna.

Following the defamation suit against Rob’s family, the exes were supposed to return to trial over revenge porn allegations but settled the dispute outside of court, according to a June 20 minute order filing obtained by In Touch.

Legal troubles aside, Khloé has always had her brother’s back, which falls in line with her reputation as the most supportive Kardashian.

“My brother’s coming back around. Like, he’s feeling more confident [and] comfortable,” she said during a July 2020 interview with Sirius XM’s “The Morning Mashup.” “So, I think he just started a whole new season.”