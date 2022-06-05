A happy family? Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young exclusively revealed the status of their coparenting relationship with Christina Hall and her husband Josh Hall.

“We’re in a good place,” the Selling Sunset star, 34, exclusively told In Touch at the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet on Thursday, June 2.

“Everything is really good right now,” Tarek, 40, added.

“The most important thing is always the children,” the Netflix star explained of the blended family dynamic. “So we just keep communication really good and really open and keep the kids first no matter what.”

The real estate couple attended the MTV awards show in Santa Monica, California, as Selling Sunset was nominated for multiple categories including Best Docu-Reality series. Fighting for the award alongside the Netflix hit is Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Summer House and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

However, the drama happening off-screen for the couple rivals that of the real estate docuseries. In May 2022, Heather and Tarek’s ex-wife, 38, got into an apparent argument at Christina and Tarek’s son Brayden’s soccer game.

Tarek was pictured pulling Heather away by the arm as she appeared to be in an intense discussion with Christina, according to the Daily Mail. The disagreement escalated as Tarek and Josh were seen arguing and had to be separated by the soccer coach.

Only hours later, Brayden underwent an emergency appendectomy and removal of his Meckel’s diverticulum. Following the “scary incident,” Christina issued a joint statement with her husband, and coparents, Tarek and Heather.

“Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/coparenting is,” the statement read. “We were all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wakeup call. In the end, all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids.”

Only a month prior, Heather exclusively told In Touch that the two couples keep their parenting time apart and do not do joint activities as a group.

“We keep it separate, and we really focus on our house and raising the kids how we want to at our house and healthy habits here,” she explained to In Touch in April 2022. “And so, we just really focus on our household.”

Tarek and Christina were married from 2009 until 2018. In addition to Brayden, 6, they share daughter Taylor, 11. Christina also shares son Hudson, 2, with ex-husband Ant Anstead. The Selling Sunset star became Taylor and Brayden’s stepmother when she and Tarek wed in October 2021.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted airs on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. on MTV.